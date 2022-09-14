Wellness Tip: September Is National Chicken Month

Baked, fried, sauteed, in a salad, or as a crispy sandwich, it’s no secret Americans love chicken. With September being National Chicken Month, it’s a good time to get brushed up on all of its health benefits for your body.

Chicken is one of the leanest meats you can consume. It’s incredibly low-calorie and has a very low-fat content, essential for building muscle mass and repairing tissue. It is a staple of a fitness diet if you’re trying to lose weight or get fit. The high protein levels are perfect for weight management, so if you’re trying to stay at a certain weight, chicken is your best bet. On top of that, it is easily chewable and malleable, so those with swallowing difficulties can eat it for a high-protein meal. It’s also easy to cook and prepare, and the combinations of recipes are endless.

Photo Courtesy Lucas Andrade

Let’s go over some of the nutrients found in chicken meat. Chock full of vitamins and minerals, those who may be lacking in iron, zinc, vitamin B12, copper, and choline are in luck. They can get a daily serving of these nutrients without swallowing stubborn or blocky pills just from eating some cooked poultry. It also includes selenium, an essential mineral that aids proper immunity function, thyroid health, and fertility. Last but not least, it contains tryptophan, a chemical that leads to higher serotonin levels in the brain. Chicken is not only good for your physical well-being but good for your mental health as well.

Experts agree that chicken is the ideal protein when trying to stick with a heart-healthy diet. The American Heart Association advises eating it for a lowered risk of cholesterol and avoiding red meat like beef.

These eating habits will reduce the chances of adverse heart complications, like early onset heart disease. Research backs this notion up, with a 2008 animal study finding that collagen extracts from chicken led to a significant decrease in blood pressure.

While poultry doesn’t necessarily have healing powers, it has a nutritional value that is hard to replace. However, that doesn’t stop people from thinking it has a secret curing quality. Chicken soup is the most common remedy for a common cold, even though comprehensive scientific evidence doesn’t back up its claim as a legitimate cure. Perhaps it’s a combination of the nutrients with the soothing feel of the broth, but we may never be entirely sure why it acts as a sooting remedy. Either way, there is a lot to be said about utility of chicken in people’s lives.

Photo Courtesy Piotr Miazga

With September being National Chicken Month, and the days of summer dwindling, this is the perfect time to fire up the trusty grill or fryer, get your favorite cut of poultry, and cook your favorite dish. Whatever it may be, be confident in the health benefits for your body and mind.