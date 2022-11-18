Wellness Tip: Celebrate Apple Cider Day On Nov. 18

Nothing embodies the spirit of fall like a cup of cider. You can serve it chilled, heated in a mug, and even as a cocktail at an autumn soireé. It’s so popular that this delicious beverage even gets a celebration. With Apple Cider Day on Nov. 18, it’s a great time to learn the wellness benefits of this classic drink. You might be surprised by what this elixir can do for you.

Cider is chock full of nutrients, such as potassium, calcium, iron, vitamin A, and vitamin C. It also contains polyphenols, the compounds in plants that act as antioxidants. They can help lower your risk of diabetes and cancer, repair cells, rid your bloodstream of free radicals, and help reduce inflammation.

Photo Courtesy Rosalie Barley

One of the most profound benefits of apple cider is that its nutrients can lower a person’s chance of cardiovascular issues.

The phytonutrients in the unfiltered apple juice help stop the oxidation of bad cholesterol. In turn, less plaque builds up in the arteries, lowering the risk of a heart attack.

Apple cider also offers relief for constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. Though it does not have as much fiber as a raw apple, it contains a decent amount of pectin, a soluble fiber that can aid digestion. The drink relaxes the intestine, creating a healthier digestive tract. A hot cup can be soothing for the soul and body.

The most significant benefits lie in apple cider vinegar. It has been used as an antiseptic, dating back to Ancient Greece. It was even used by Hippocrates, the founder of modern medicine, to clean wounds. In addition, it’s a preservative, killing bacteria like E.coli and other harmful microbes in foods like pork. It’s so good at killing bacteria some have said it can be a good acne treatment; however, there is little scientific evidence to support that claim. It’s not recommended to put apple cider vinegar on your face.

Photo Courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya

As pointed out earlier, apple cider is great for lowering one’s risk of diabetes. A National Institutes of Health study also found that apple cider vinegar lowered the blood sugar levels of five people eating 50 grams of white bread. It’s not a cure-all for diabetes, but findings suggest it does help regulate insulin levels.

Where apple cider vinegar made waves is in weight loss. In a relatively recent trend, nutritionists point to acetic acid as a vital component. Enzymes are released that improve metabolic function, reduce fat storage, and burn fat. Some research found that it also suppresses appetite to make people feel full, thus, lowering their caloric intake. A Japanese study fed apple cider vinegar to 144 people with obesity who kept their regular diet for 12 weeks. Those who ingested a tablespoon lost an average of 2.6 pounds per day, while those who consumed 2 tablespoons lost 3.7 pounds per day.

Photo Courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya

While you can drink apple cider, the vinegar is rather harsh. It is not recommended to consume on its own. Mix it in a salad dressing with oil and spices, or combine it in water if you want to drink it. Otherwise, the acidity could burn the inside of your mouth and esophagus.

You can find apple cider in most grocery stores, and the vinegar won’t be far. This Nov. 18, go to your favorite coffee shop and sip a glass of this autumn classic. You and your body will enjoy it!