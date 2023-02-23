The Kindness Of Strangers: Celebrating Hospitality Workers

When we want to do something fun, we usually think of going to a restaurant, out to a bar, or even on a trip somewhere. These activities are how we relax and choose to spend our free time. We think of these experiences as vital to what makes us happy, but how often do we actually think about the workers who make these activities possible for us?

The good news is that Hospitality Appreciation Day is on Feb. 23, and the perfect time to consider all your favorite bartender does to brighten your day.

Industry Breakdown

The hospitality industry is divided into three main sectors: food and beverage, travel and tourism, and accommodations. The mission stays the same in these sectors: provide unique and memorable services to customers to enhance their experiences.

Whether it be a hotel concierge or a barista, customer satisfaction is always the top priority. Regardless of how these workers feel, they put their problems aside and try to give the best experiences possible.

Photo Courtesy CHUTTERSNAP

Pandemic Woes And Burnout

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, losing almost 8 million jobs. However, they also reported that it is projected to be one of the fastest growing in the next decade; 23.1% of all new positions created are in the hospitality job market.

The industry has also been known for having a notoriously large turnover rate due to burnout, irregular schedules, and a lack of appreciation.

It’s important to support its growth and care for the workers who care for us. To do so, we can change our actions and give them the recognition they deserve.

Photo Courtesy Floris Christiaans

Acknowledging Hard Work

This Hospitality Appreciation Day, here are some ideas for how you can show hospitality workers some kindness: