“Taste Utah” Cooks Up Local, Sustainable Restaurant Features

The Taste Utah television program, sponsored by the Utah Restaurant Association, focuses on local Utah restaurants and food brands with organic and sustainable missions. The weekly series aims to spotlight Utah dining and help spread the word about local ingredients and more sustainable food sources. The show airs Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on ABC 4 Utah.

Host Katy Sine also produces the program and stands by the show’s motto: “dining is the destination.” Taste Utah exists to give an insider view of the purposes and passions that drive Utah restaurants.

Photo Courtesy Priscilla DuPerez

“I love working on Taste Utah,” she said. “It encourages people to eat out often … paired with education that highlights the food and restaurant community in Utah. [It supports] our restaurants, food providers and growers, and consumers while branding Utah as a dining destination.”

The Emmy Award-winning show’s website includes an interactive dining guide featuring some of the best and most exciting restaurants in the Beehive State.

Each company shares values such as the importance of hometown support, farm-to-table cooking, recycling, and other sustainable business models — and, of course, enthusiasm for great food.

From coffee shops like Salt Lake City’s Blue Copper Coffee to buffalo purveyors Cordwood in Zion National Park, the guide covers all the unique flavors that both local and visiting foodies need. By leading consumers to sustainable restaurants and businesses, the show is putting money in the pocket of business owners who practice sustainability. Taste Utah accepts public nominations for food guide restaurant features through direct messages on Instagram.

Photo Courtesy Scott Warman

All the Taste Utah episodes are also available online, where viewers can watch and rewatch profiles on dining establishments.

Some favorites include the Salt Lake City-area chain Summit Pizza Company, Park City’s Hearth and Hill, Provo’s and Ogden’s Dirty Bird Chxx, and Pleasant Grove’s Taproot Soda company. New episodes highlight R&A Hydroponics, a company that supplies organic hydroponic produce to numerous Utah restaurants, and PaMaw’s Farm, an exclusively organic supplier of produce, flowers, and microgreens in northern Utah.

Now in its eighth season, Taste Utah continues to explore the local artisans and restaurateurs behind Utah’s burgeoning culinary landscape. Its focus on local, farm-to-market, and sustainable practices makes it a great viewing.