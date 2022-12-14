Plugging Into India’s National Energy Conservation Day

Across the globe, countries everywhere have ways of promoting energy conservation. Some of it is through gimmicks or financial incentives, but there are also full days dedicated to environmental protection.

In the U.S., we annually celebrate Earth Day in the final week of April. While Earth Day’s message is all-encompassing, one observance strictly focuses on raising awareness about reducing energy consumption.

Origins of India’s Energy Conservation Day

Since 1991, India has celebrated National Energy Conservation Day annually on December 14. The day of celebration was established by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, India’s governing body that assists in implementing all policies designed to reduce excessive consumption. This effort is significant in a nation like India continually expanding its industrial sector.

In 2021, India’s Ministry of Power handed out 55 awards to businesses with electricity savings that equaled 2.51 million tons of CO2 emissions avoided. More efficient affordable housing was developed in the country’s southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Andhra Pradesh announced it would design 2.8 million new homes with the most energy-efficient technology available.

Photo Courtesy Federico Bottos

Conservation Tips

Conserving electricity on a personal level is the best way for Americans to save money and reduce their carbon footprint. One only needs to make simple lifestyle changes to mitigate how much power one uses daily.

To start, replace your light bulbs with LEDs. Efficient bulbs might cost more than regular ones, but they last longer, for years at a time.

Next, open up the blinds during winter. Sunlight can illuminate your home and warm it up simultaneously, and you might even get some mental health boosts from it.

Washing your clothes in cold water is another great way to save energy. Not using warm water reduces power consumption by between 80 to 90%. Better yet, clothes won’t shrink in the dryer after running through a cold-water wash. Don’t worry, stains still come out!

When summer rolls around, close your blinds. The air conditioning won’t be as strained, keeping up with the increased heat of the sun. Open your windows to let in the cooler, refreshing air When the sun goes down. You might even get a solid night’s rest because of it.

Technology Drain

Technology is one of America’s biggest problem areas when it comes to saving energy. With more households containing multiple TVs, computers, video game consoles, and other electricity drainers, we must manage these devices correctly.

Photo Courtesy Christopher Gower

First, turn off your computer — a complete shutdown. Even in standby or sleep mode, computers still use a great deal of power. Computer towers burn through energy fast, and you might spend more on your electric bill.

Next, turn off all other electronic devices when not in use. Video game consoles, TVs, phone chargers, coffee makers, and cable boxes can use up to 20% of a household’s energy. Either turn them off or plug them into a power strip that cuts power to devices when not in use.

Power strips are essential equipment that all Americans can purchase at their local hardware store. They take the strain off a home’s electrical source, helping the state and national grids.

Getting Kids In On Your Efforts

Education is critical to reducing energy consumption. It can’t just be down to adults to make smart choices; children also need to be aware of the importance of conservation.

Teach your kids about why unplugging devices is an eco-friendly habit. Make sure to emphasize the importance of recycling batteries on top of cans and bottles. Reuse items that can be used more than once, like plastic bags. All of these steps can make a big impact in the long run.

National Energy Conservation Day may not be an official holiday in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean we can’t participate as an act of solidarity. It’s a valuable day to learn about saving electricity as we continue reducing the effects of climate change. On December 14, do your part by making the necessary choices to decrease your energy consumption.