Kick Off The Best Super Bowl Festivities On Feb. 12

It’s the moment sports fans look forward to all year. After 20 weeks of passing, running, and scoring touchdowns, Super Bowl LVII is set. This Sunday, Feb. 12, watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the biggest game of the NFL season. Patrick Mahomes looks for his second championship ring, and Jalen Hurts hopes to lead the Eagles to a second win in five years. Here’s a nifty guide for planning the best party for those watching at home.

Setting the Stage

Before the game, catch up on all the storylines about this matchup. It’s the first NFL championship to feature two brothers against each other. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will battle his brother Jason, who plays left tackle for the Eagles. Patrick Mahomes looks to cap off his MVP-caliber season with some silverware. Jalen Hurts aims to prove his doubters wrong on the biggest stage. The old guard of Andy Reid against an up-and-coming coaching hotshot in Nick Sirianni. It’s sure to be quite the spectacle.

Photo Courtesy Brock Wegner

Party, Anyone?

There are many ways to maximize your Super Bowl experience from the comfort of your couch. Hosting a function is always a great idea. The party can be big or small, as long as you have some friends together for the action. To capture the essence of the day, go for the team decor. Football-related cutlery, snacks, and plenty of drinks are the best way to set the mood for the big game. Some people even make a signature cocktail.

Photo Courtesy Larry Bridges Jr.

Planning Your Menu

The secret to a successful Super Bowl party? The food. There are probably more than a thousand spreads and combinations, but chili and chicken wings are two of the two most popular on this special day.

However, they are part of the main course. Appetizers make the night — pigs in a blanket, guacamole, queso dip, and pizza bagels, to name a few. There are no wrong answers when it comes to game day snacks. If you have a sweet tooth, bring a themed dessert.

If you want plant-based grub, add a veggie platter. You can even assemble it in a football-related design. Cook up healthy versions of spinach-artichoke dip or deviled eggs.

Photo Courtesy Tyler Nix

Halftime Spectacle

Not a football fan. The event offers so much other entertainment. For one thing, Super Bowl commercials are notoriously funny. You won’t want to miss any of those. The pinnacle of the evening — besides the end of the game — is the halftime show. The 2023 edition features Rihanna, and rumors are swirling online about which guest performers she will bring on stage. Football and a concert in one broadcast. What’s not to love about this day?

Outside Fun

Before indulging in the snacks and all the action, spend time on your patio or in your yard if the weather permits. If you live in a warmer state, don’t miss your chance to soak up the sun. Bring the cooler outside to your yard, and sip some beers and wine. You can play games like cornhole, beer pong, or toss the pigskin around.

However you choose to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, the important thing is to have fun. It’s basically a national holiday, so enjoy it to the max.