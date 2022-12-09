Big Adventure Awaits In Small Delaware’s State Parks System

Delaware holds several superlatives under its belt, though at first glance, it may be an afterthought to most Americans.

It’s the current U.S. president’s spiritual (sometimes physical) home. Delaware is commonly referred to as an “onshore” tax haven for corporations nationwide with its lower corporate tax laws — around three-fifths of the Fortune 500 and half of New York Stock Exchange-listed businesses reside there. It was also the first state to ratify the Constitution in 1787, earning its nickname “The First State.”

But the little state that could — another nickname is “The Small Wonder” — has so much more to offer than presidential facts and low tax rates. Delaware contains a bevy of natural and historical wonders within its relatively small boundaries that can’t be missed.

So, when traveling north to Kennebunkport, ME, or south to Washington, D.C., don’t forget to stop in the Blue Hen State (yet, another nickname) to learn a little more about American history or commune with nature at one of its many State Parks.

Below are some must-see spots when visiting Delaware:

First State Heritage Park: This state park “without boundaries” in the capital city of Dover offers visitors a real-life glimpse into colonial times. Learn from Revolutionary-era clad interpreters park-wide about what life was like for brave Delawareans centuries ago. Join a guided tour, find a craft workshop, or stroll the grounds and take in the sights and sounds. Perhaps a trip in November is what the doctor ordered to visit the famous Market Fair, where woodworkers, weavers, blacksmiths, brewers, shepherds, soldiers, and seamstresses show off their ancient skills in the historic Dover Green district. Old-world reality meets new-world fun at this incredible destination.

Photo Courtesy destateparks

Brandywine Creeks State Park: This pastoral oasis in the heart of some of the densest urban city centers on the East Coast is truly a miracle. Brandywine State Park sits just within Delaware’s piedmont region and boasts more than 14 miles of trails, a remnant old-growth forest, a lush meadowland, and a gently flowing creek. The open meadows are perfect for flying a kite or playing a game of disc golf, while the trails are open to runners, hikers, photographers, and bird watchers year-round. Wilson’s Run is fully stocked annually for those who love to fish. There is something for everyone at this magical site.

Photo Courtesy Brandywine Creek State Park

Fenwick Island State Park: Delaware’s southernmost park beach offers over three miles of pristine beach land with direct access to the Little Assawoman Bay. In addition to being a prime spot for travelers seeking fun in the sun on the mid-Atlantic coast, where the park now sits was once home to the Fenwick Island Life-Saving Station. It provided help to those in need off Delaware’s Atlantic coast, and later, Fenwick Island State Park was home to a 1940s fire control tower that protected the coastline. Visitors can swim, surf, sail, sunbathe, paddleboard, kayak, hunt for crabs, or relax and soak in a gorgeous sunset on its spotless sandy beaches. There is no shortage of fun and fulfilling activities at this site.