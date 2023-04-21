23 Ways To Celebrate Earth Day 2023

When Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans were a part of the celebration — 10% of the entire U.S. population. Today, it has evolved into a global event celebrated by more than 1 billion people and 190 countries working toward a healthier, safer planet for all of us. To celebrate this year’s Earth Day, here are 23 activities you can try:

Plant native flowers and plants. Not only do native plants help you conserve resources by being low maintenance, but they are great for bees and pollinators in your area. Opt to walk or bike instead of drive. The National Household Transportation Survey reported that 13% of all car trips were one mile or less. For short errands, it’s better to eliminate carbon emissions by walking or biking. Make reusable container swipes instead of plastic. Get rid of single-use plastics in your daily life. Consider beeswax wraps and reusable silicone containers. If your food comes in glass containers, recycle them!

Sort your recycling. Sorting helps ensure the right material is put into the proper process. Sometimes if items aren’t sorted or are incorrectly separated, they end up in landfills. Support local businesses. Local businesses not only help ensure a unique makeup of shops in the community, but everything they do is on a smaller scale, lowering their carbon footprints. Try to meal prep every week. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that one-third of all food in the U.S. goes uneaten, making up a large portion of global emissions in landfills. Meal prepping helps limit food waste, ensuring you cook and eat what you buy or already around your house.

Learn how to make your hobbies more sustainable. Many activities, especially art-centered ones, produce a lot of waste. Consider ways to reuse materials or upcycle them. Even think about picking up a skill like sewing or pottery that allows you to be more sustainable in everyday life. Visit your local farmer’s market. Get a group of friends together and support local farmers who provide seasonal and fresh produce to your community. Go on a hike. Not only is Earth Day about advocating for climate action and focusing on how to make your life more eco-friendly, but it’s also about appreciating the nature around you.

Bring reusable bags to the grocery store. One tip to make sure you don’t forget reusable bags is to always leave a few in your car. Think about changing your diet. Animal products generally have a larger carbon footprint on the planet. Eating them in moderation or cutting them out can lower this number. The Earth Day organization even provides a “foodprint” calculator to help us understand how our diets impact the environment. Look into permanent house swaps that are eco-friendly. Some investments include solar panels and insulating your home. Smaller scale ones involve using energy-saving light bulbs or starting a garden. Check out vertical garden ideas if you have limited outdoor space. Start a compost bin. Keeping food out of landfills lowers global emissions, and the compost can be reused in gardens to improve soil quality and eliminate the need for pesticides and chemicals. Upcycle a piece of clothing you don’t wear often. Fast fashion is a huge problem, ending up as waste and leaving behind chemicals. Instead of buying something new, consider ways to upgrade what you already have. Contact people in power. Email your senator, congressman, boss, or teacher to see how your institutions can be more conscious of the environment.

Join or organize a community litter clean-up event. Joining a group to care for your town is a great way to foster solidarity and build environmental awareness. Find ways to conserve water in your household. Whether taking short showers or running the dishwasher instead of hand washing, water is a precious resource and must be preserved. Support National and State Parks. Buying a pass ensures that rangers and conservationists can continue to keep our parks beautiful and healthy. Donate to environmental nonprofits. If you have the means, monetary donations help extend the fight for climate action past April 22. Start a community garden. Don’t have room at your house for a garden? Community spaces provide the perfect solution while giving you a larger pool of resources and knowledge to provide food for the community.

