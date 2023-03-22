Wellness Tip: Reading As A Form Of Self Love

In January 2022, the Pew Research Center reported that the typical American only reads five books yearly. Although ebooks and audiobooks have made reading more popular, this number is still relatively low. With diverse genres like fantasy, memoir, mystery, adventure, and self-help, there are publications to pique anyone’s interest. March is National Reading Month, so here are a few ways cracking open a pageturner can improve your overall health and acts as a form of self-love.

Photo Courtesy Jairph

Reading reduces stress and acts as a form of therapy

Studies have shown that doing it as little as six minutes daily can reduce stress levels by 60%, minimizing physical tension, slowing heart rate, and allowing your mind to focus on something else. This form of escapism is one reason why certain therapists specialize in bibliotherapy. Books are prescribed to help cope with grief, anxiety, and depression. As Dr. Pehrsson and Dr. McMillen said, “Stories affect human emotions, and books can serve as models for development.”

Photo Courtesy Ellie Ellien

Books make us more empathetic to those around us

Not only does reading more satiate our curiosity and make us smarter people, but it also improves our emotional capacities. Books, especially fictional ones, make us feel like we are not alone. Fiction novels offer exposure to vulnerable stories, perspectives, and characters that create connections. Through these bonds, our ability to empathize with others’ realities grows.

Photo Courtesy Debbie Tea

Reading helps us create an identity and sense of self

For youths and young adults, book characters can act as role models. They are safe spaces where impressionable kids can see exploration, experimentation, success, and failure without any major consequences in their personal lives. This exposure allows them to develop their personalities and hone in on values they want to carry into adulthood.

Books can help us form communities

Reading does not always have to be a solo activity. Humans are social creatures, and while novels can provide an opportunity for self-reflection and alone time, we can also use them to widen our perspectives, learn from others, and form close-knit groups.

One study on reading groups revealed that 71% of participants feel their mental health has improved since joining the group, and 84% stated they feel more connected with others.

This research also reveals that participating in these group settings has been linked to “enhanced relaxation, calmness, concentration, quality of life, confidence, and self-esteem, as well as feelings of shared community and common purpose.”

Photo Courtesy Susan Q Yin

In addition to adding more reading to your daily routine, also try supporting your local bookstores and free libraries! Buying nearby generally has a smaller carbon footprint than buying from larger companies due to less packaging, shipping, and transportation. Shops are integral to local economies by providing jobs. By supporting them, you invest in your community and help maintain a business that makes your neighborhood unique.

Regardless of the genre or why you’re reading, it is an undeniable fact that books benefit our lives in multiple ways. So, what juicy read are you picking up next?