Wellness Tip: Multiple Sclerosis Education And Awareness Month

March is best known for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations and getting ready to welcome Spring. Fewer people know that March is also Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Education and Awareness Month. This observance was first celebrated in 2003 by the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation with the goal to “promote an understanding of the scope of this disease and to assist those with MS in making educated decisions about their healthcare.”

In 2019, it was estimated that nearly 1 million people with the disease in the U.S. With this number increasing each year, it’s time to learn more about it and how we can support those battling it daily.

MS “is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord (central nervous system),” according to the Mayo Clinic website. “The immune system attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body. Eventually, the disease can cause permanent damage or deterioration of the nerve fibers.”

Photo Courtesy National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Depending on the severity of damage to the central nervous system, those who suffer from MS can experience an inability to walk, speak with a slur, have blurred vision, and have mood disturbances.

When categorizing MS, there are four main types that vary based on evolution, symptoms, and relapses: Clinically-Isolated Syndrome, Primary-Progressive, Relapsing-Remitting MS, and Secondary-Progressive MS.

Currently, there is no known cause or cure for this disease. The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America has reported that smoking is a risk factor, and susceptibility is increased if someone in your family has it, despite it not being hereditary.

There are 16 drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration and multiple types of therapies to help with relapses, such as plasma exchange and corticosteroids for nerve inflammation. However, research is still ongoing to find a permanent solution. Because of the uncertainty of having a condition without a cure, mental, physical, and emotional treatments and well-being become even more critical.

Photo Courtesy National Cancer Institute

When celebrating National MS Month, it is important not only to learn about the condition or how we can further research into curing it. Listening to those who battle with it every day and providing them with strength, compassion, and support is just as important.

The National MS Society works to gather physical and monetary resources to help support those with the disease and educate those who know very little. However, it also gathers testimonies from those with MS to further these goals.

In one of these testimonies, one woman, Marti, says, “I am fearless, I’m driven, I’m passionate. It’s a little ironic that my MS is as aggressive as I am … I’m so hard on myself and my new normal. We just have to remind ourselves that we are warriors.”

Photo Courtesy National Multiple Sclerosis Society

If you’re looking for ways to support those with MS and research dedicated to finding a cure, here are a few ideas to help you get started: