Wellness Tip: Eat More Greens For National Spinach Day

In 2020, it was reported that 56,200 acres of spinach were picked in the U.S., with California being the largest contributor. With this vegetable being one of the more labor-intensive ones to grow and harvest, it’s time to spotlight how it improves our health and appreciate this leafy green on National Spinach Day on March 26.

“Spinach ranks as one of the most nutrient-dense of all foods. … [I]t is an excellent source of folate, and vitamins K, C, A, E and B-6,” says the Agricultural Marketing Resources Center (AgMRC) website. “It’s also a good source of iron, magnesium, riboflavin, and potassium.”

The importance of these vitamins and minerals is extensive. Some notable benefits are they can help control diabetes, serve as a great anti-aging and acne-preventing agent for the skin, and zinc and magnesium help us sleep better and stay more relaxed, aiding our mental health.

Photo Courtesy Elianna Friedman

Historically, the plant has had the reputation of being one of the most disliked vegetables. If you ask little kids, they would probably say that spinach, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts make up the holy trinity of the worst veggies.

However, in the 1930s, the release of the now beloved cartoon character, Popeye, created a 33% increase in the superfood’s sales in the U.S., saving the spinach industry.

Photo Courtesy Louis Hansel

Don’t worry! Just because Popeye consumes copious amounts of spinach straight from the can to stay strong and healthy, there are plenty of other tastier and more exciting ways of preparing and enjoying this leafy green. Here are some ideas to encourage you to add it to your next meal:

Make a summer salad

While this is the more traditional route with this vegetable, there is no denying its versatility. The combinations are endless and completely customizable to your taste. One possible recipe is feta, roasted nuts, a vinaigrette, and any citrus, and you are good to go!

Blend it up in your smoothies or pasta sauce

If you are someone who needs to sneak in their greens, blending spinach is a great alternative. The subtle flavor is pretty easy to mask with stronger flavors like pesto sauce and fruits.

Add a handful to your eggs in the morning

Adding the green to an omelet, frittata, or quiche is another traditional way to enjoy this veggie. Eggs are a beloved breakfast food, so what better way to start your morning than by getting in extra vitamins and minerals?

Explore different cuisines

Looking to other cultures for recipe inspiration is always a great idea. Some meals centered around the plant that never fail to hit the spot are Indian saag paneer, Korean sigeumchi namul, and Greek spanakopita.

Try out some of Garden & Health’s recipes

Chef Gina Veneziano’s Leek, Mushroom, and Spinach Dip is always a crowd favorite.

Photo Courtesy micheile henderson

Regardless of how you consume your spinach, it’s important to remember that any way you add it to your diet will be beneficial. One of the hardest aspects of this plant is that it has a relatively short shelf life. It always seems as if you buy it from the grocery store, and a few hours later, it has already wilted and gone bad.

Some ways around this are buying frozen or canned. Some say you must eat the vegetable fresh and raw to enjoy all the health benefits. However, at the end of the day, the nutritional value will still be greater than not eating it at all.

“While cooking spinach somewhat degrades its folate and vitamin C content, cooked spinach provides higher levels of vitamin A and iron than raw,” says the AgMRC website.

There’s no shame in the spinach game! So go out and get creative with your meals and have a happy National Spinach Day.