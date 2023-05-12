Wellness Tip: Celebrating Mother’s Day With Intention

When we think of the people who have the biggest impact on our lives, our mom is almost always at the top of our list. From being a shoulder to cry on, supporting our crazy passions, or simply being present, mothers are one of the most influential people in our communities.

As we grow up and our schedules become increasingly chaotic, it’s easy to drift apart from family members. For this year’s Mother’s Day on May 14, let’s all make it a goal to be more intentional with our affection toward our moms and show them just how much we appreciate everything they do for us.

Photo Courtesy Paige Cody

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908, but motherhood looks pretty different more than a century after the celebration’s creation. In 2023, the Pew Research Center posted updated information from a 2019 survey about how being a mom has changed over the decades.

Its findings revealed that more women of higher education have fewer children on average over their lifetimes, delaying motherhood and staying in the workforce once their children are born. About 88% of moms said that “being a parent is the most or one of the most important aspects of who they are as a person.” The survey also showed that 83% of participants say that “being a parent is enjoyable for them most (56%) or all of the time (27%).”

Looking at this data, we can see that as the years have gone by, mothers have achieved more outside the household, but their devotion and dedication to their kids haven’t wavered. Facing the amount of pressure they do to succeed inside and outside the home, they are at risk of feeling insufficient and burnt out, but they still show up for us every single day.

Photo Courtesy Hello Revival

With moms being such a consistent presence in our lives, scientists reveal that their impact on us is exponential compared to other adult figures. As we develop in childhood, studies have shown that positive support from mothers actually affects the growth of our hippocampus, which is connected to learning and memory.

A 2019 study also showed that having a good relationship with your mother during your first 16 years is associated with staying in school longer, increased social, emotional, physical, and cognitive growth and independence, and a higher likelihood of marital satisfaction in adulthood.

So, by understanding how a mother’s devotion has never wavered throughout the decades and how they can impact our lives by shaping our futures, it’s time we make an effort to show intentional reciprocity for all that they have done for us.

Photo Courtesy Eye for Ebony

One Masterclass demonstrated how “healthy emotional reciprocity is a critical factor in any committed relationship — romantic or otherwise — because it is a key indicator of love and support. In a relationship with healthy reciprocity, each individual feels they give and receive energy; this feeling of mutual exchange strengthens the relationship overall.”

On top of the importance of reciprocating affection, we should be intentional with these actions. As Better Together Family Therapy states, intentionality helps us maintain rituals of connection that ease conflicts and encourage vulnerability and healthy relationships.

If you’re looking for some ideas on how to celebrate Mother’s Day with a little more intentionality this year, here are some ideas to help you out:

Make their favorite meal

When we think of our childhood, we can think of a comfort meal that our mothers used to prepare for us. Returning the favor and cooking a favorite meal has a lot of psychological benefits. Cooking for others is seen as a selfless act that makes people feel happy and connected while indulging in nostalgia.

Photo Courtesy Hillshire Farm

Gift them something homemade

Not only does a DIY project show thoughtfulness, effort, uniqueness, and personalization, but crafting also offers numerous health benefits for you, such as promoting calmness and decreasing stress and anxiety.

Handwrite them a letter

Living in a digital age, we often forget how sentimental and special a handwritten note can be!

Photo Courtesy Daiga Ellaby

Spend quality time together doing something you both enjoy or trying something new

This one might seem a little obvious, but setting aside a portion of your day for someone is a great way to signal their importance to your life. Whether it’s something as simple as going on a walk together or splurging on a trip to the spa, this quality time will build memories you will cherish forever.

Our moms are monumental in influencing the people we become as we grow up. We wouldn’t be who we are today without them. They give us unconditional love and support when we need it the most, so reciprocate these feelings on Mother’s Day.