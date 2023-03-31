Uncover History, Beauty In North Dakota’s State Parks System

The U.S. is a patchwork of regions, cultures, and identities. Like most countries, these regions, cultures, and identities are as diverse as they are unique.

In a nation as large as the U.S., some of this patchwork is in mysterious little-visited corners of the country. The state at the tip top of the Upper Midwest, just underneath Canada, would certainly fit this description.

However, North Dakota’s history and lineage are as much a part of the American story as Valley Forge and the Liberty Bell. Indeed, one could not tell the story of America, particularly the American West, without including the story of the state.

Named for the Indigenous Dakota Sioux, North Dakota was at the epicenter of the booming westward expansion in the mid-19th century following the introduction of The Homestead Act in 1862, precipitating exponential growth by settlers into the western territories. This move would not come without decades-long conflict between new settlers and Native people who had inhabited the land for millennia.

North Dakota joined the union in 1889, along with its southern cistern South Dakota and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, North Dakota remains an unforgiving yet stunningly beautiful landscape that beckons adventure seekers and history buffs to its friendly confines. Many of its most cherished destinations are preserved in its State Parks system.

Below are some can’t-miss spots in the state affectionately known by locals as “Heaven On Earth”:

Missouri River State Natural Area: One need look no further for evidence of North Dakota’s still untouched wildness than this site nestled beside the shores of the mighty Missouri River. Over 150 acres of preserved, pristine river floodplain and dense woodlands make the area a favorite among outdoors lovers seeking communion and quiet. The park offers more than five miles of hiking trails and is a favorite among birdwatchers, boasting a diverse array of wild turkeys, Canadian geese, woodpeckers, owls, and even bald eagles. The more active outdoor lover may want to enjoy the mountain biking trails or even snowshoeing in the winter months. There is something for everyone at this destination.

Photo Courtesy parkrec.nd.gov

Icelandic State Park: History lovers will likely find this spot as educational as it is inviting. Step back in time to learn about early homesteading life at the more than 900-acre Icelandic State Park, established in 1964. Visitors can tour restored buildings and pop into the Pioneer Heritage Center for one of their many exhibits. In addition, the park offers a three-mile trail to enjoy the state’s first-ever dedicated nature preserve. In the summer, pack a swimsuit and have fun in the nearby Lake Renwick, a favorite among travelers and locals looking for fun in the sun.

Photo Courtesy North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department

Pembina Gorge State Recreation Area: One of the most popular sites in North Dakota, this area should be at the top of anyone’s must-see Roughrider State list. More than 2,800 acres of immaculate public land make up this site, and the activities, like the views, are virtually endless. The park boasts more than 30 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding and, in the winter months, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. You can also stroll the valley under the steep cliffs of the Pembina Gorge and gaze at the epitome of North Dakota’s natural beauty.