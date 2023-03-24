Raise A Glass On March 24 For National Cocktail Day

“What’ll you have?” asks the barkeep, their arms placed across the mixing station. The question is tougher to answer than you anticipated. You ask them to make their favorite cocktail — a risky game but fun nonetheless.

Mixed drinks use various kinds of liquor, juices, syrups, and garnishes to create a sensation only experienced by sipping it. On March 24, drink your favorite concoction to celebrate National Cocktail Day.

How They Came To Be

Cocktails are a relatively young invention. They became popular in the second half of the 19th century. Historians theorize that the first was invented in a Creole apothecary in 1838. The Sazerac, a classic rye whiskey beverage, was created in New Orleans. It’s believed the drink was presented in an egg cup, called a “coquetier.” Some people think this is where “cocktail” derives from, but others see this as unlikely because the word existed before the drink’s creation.

Photo Courtesy Adam Jaime

Even before the invention of Sazerac, the concept of liquor mixed with fruit juice was well-known. In the 18th century, British elites would drink punches filled with spirits, nectars, and spices. These massive mixtures were served in giant bowls, where people filled a cup. These were the inspiration for the modern cocktail.

The 1860s was when the love for mixed drinks started. However, they ironically wouldn’t take off until the period between 1920 and 1933, the era of Prohibition. During this time, bootleg liquor was bustling, albeit an illegal venture. Speakeasies replaced bars as secret clubs where people, usually the wealthy, would party and drink. Operators added honey, juice, and other ingredients to improve the taste of homemade spirits.

Mixing It Up

Today, cocktail culture is flourishing, becoming an art form, thanks to mixology. Making them is more than pouring liquor, water, sugar, and bitters over ice. It’s an experimental practice with bartenders taking liberties with flavor pairings.

In addition, the presentation is vital. More drink makers add garnishes like dried orange peel, lemon zest, cucumber, and mint. The aesthetic is just as important as the taste.

Although almost every alcohol can transform into a cocktail, vodka is the most popular. It’s versatile and has a lot of different infused flavors like citrus or raspberry.

Photo Courtesy Hybrid Storytellers

How did National Cocktail Day come into existence? Holidaymaker Jace Shoemaker-Galloway established the day to celebrate drinking these unique concoctions. We’ve graduated from drinking traditional, simple drinks like Old Fashioneds, martinis, and negronis to contemporary mixtures that use espresso and chili peppers.

Make A Toast

There are several ways to celebrate National Cocktail Day. The first is easy enough: make one. Grab your favorite liquor, some mixers, and garnishes, and get mixing. There are plenty of recipes online you can peruse through. It’s just as fun creating your cocktail recipe, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

Another idea is to throw a party. You can make it themed like Roaring 20s or a James Bond party.

Guests get into character, you serve a signature cocktail, and everyone dances and has a good time. During summer, bring the festivities to the pool or beach. There are plenty of seasonal drinks to try.

If you like a more low-key setting, head to the local lounge. Sit at the bar and chat up the bartender. It’s a fantastic opportunity to pick their brain. Ask them for insights on mixology or what their favorite recipe is. One more critical piece of information: tip them well on this observance. Bartenders work hard for us; they deserve something for all the time and effort they put into making drinks.

On March 24, order your martini shaken, not stirred. Get that exotic tequila drink you’ve been eyeing. National Cocktail Day is a time to reflect on why we love these delicious beverages.