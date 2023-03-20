Program Addresses Buzz Around Diminishing Pollinator Habitats

One of the biggest crises facing agriculture is the decline in the world’s population of bees and other pollinator insects. These vital creatures’ ranks have been thinned by everything from pesticide use and climate change to the spread of pathogens and parasites.

In the U.S. alone, beekeepers have lost about 30% of their colonies yearly since 2006, according to the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. In some years, annual losses have reached as high as 42%.

These developments have risks that stretch beyond the survival of the insects themselves. Pollinators are essential for food production and ecological diversity. When their numbers decrease, so does the world’s food supply.

Photo Courtesy PennState College of Agricultural Sciences

Sand County Foundation, a nonprofit private land conservation organization based in Madison, WI, is tackling this issue head-on. The group aims to reverse negative pollinator trends with help from young people interested in agricultural and environmental sciences.

Through its Pollinator Habitat Grant program, the foundation will support high school teachers and students in creating habitats.

These lands will be used for farming, energy production, and other purposes where room can be made for wildlife.

The foundation chose 12 schools in the Midwest to receive grants from the 2022 application period; the 2023 period is expected to start in September. The organization selected agriculture and science programs at high schools in Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

As part of the program, each school district or Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter will receive prairie seeds and seedlings, a consultation, and $1,000 to support project expenses. Students will germinate and grow native plants during the winter and plant them in the spring.

“Insect pollinators are essential for crop pollination and ecological diversity. In recent years their numbers are low partly due to loss of native wildflower habitat, especially in the agricultural landscape,” said Haley Diem, Sand County Foundation school grant program coordinator. “We encourage applicants to partner with landowners to establish pollinator habitat on agricultural and other working lands.”

Photo Courtesy Sand County Foundation

Sponsors of the grant program include Enel North America, Syngenta, Monarch Joint Venture, U.S. Forest Service International Programs, We Energies Foundation, Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, and Dairyland Power Cooperative.

To qualify for the grants, schools need greenhouses or other suitable indoor growing areas to raise the nearly 600 seedlings of milkweed, prairie blazing star, wild bergamot, and other species they will receive. They must also identify a location to transplant the wildflowers in the spring and then tend them through the summer.

One of the goals is to increase the diversity of native wildflowers within a working landscape for the benefit of native bees, honeybees, and monarch butterflies.

Applicants are encouraged to partner with local farmers or other land managers, although school properties would work if they’re dedicated to agricultural or ecological restoration purposes.

“Our objective is to engage students in adding native wildflower diversity to the agricultural landscape for the benefit of pollinators,” said Parker Witt, Sand County Foundation agricultural conservation specialist. “Pollinators are essential for crop pollination and ecological diversity, but the numbers of wild bees, honeybees, and monarch butterflies have dropped, partly because of the loss of native wildflower habitat near farmland.”

Photo Courtesy Sand County Foundation

The foundation also teamed up with the Earth Partnership at the University of Wisconsin to develop a Pollinator Habitat Curriculum Guide that can be downloaded free of charge. The guide provides teachers with activities appropriate for establishing, managing, and monitoring prairie habitats suitable for monarch butterflies, other insect pollinators, and grassland birds. The document aligns with Common Core and Next Generation Science standards.