National Nutrition Month Fuels Dialogue Around Healthy Eating

National Nutrition Month, celebrated every March, highlights healthy eating habits. This year’s theme is “Fuel for the Future,” emphasizing sustainable food options. Created in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign designed to educate the public about smart choices and the potential risks they face when they do not focus on healthy eating.

By eating an eco-friendly diet, people can truly create “Fuel for the Future” — not only for personal wellness but for global food stability. A plant-based diet not only cuts down on carbon emissions, but it’s also proven to be healthier. But food sustainability isn’t just about consuming more plant-based meals; it’s about purchasing items with minimal packaging and choosing to grow some produce at home.



Photo Courtesy Eat Right

“Food is the fuel that keeps your body running smoothly throughout your life, so give it the nutrients it needs to meet each life stage,” said Amy Bragagnini, registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Fatty, salt-filled diets can be a major contributor to diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, and by eating more healthy meals, people can significantly reduce their risk.

Bragagnini suggested many ways to eat well, not just in March but all year long.

“Eat with the environment in mind by enjoying more plant-based meals. Purchase foods with minimal packaging. Buy foods in season and shop locally when possible,” Bragagnini said. “Eat a variety of foods from all food groups, whether fresh, frozen, canned, or dried.”

“Include your favorite cultural foods and traditions in your meals,” she continued. “Avoid fad diets that promote unnecessary restrictions and practice self-love.”

Photo Courtesy Eat Right

In addition to looking at ways to create positive habits, National Nutrition Month encourages a different focus each week of March. This key weekly messaging includes eating with the environment in mind during the first week and checking in with a registered dietitian nutritionist for the proper diet for you on week two.

For week three, try balancing good nutrition and finances and consuming a variety of all foods in week four.

Finally, learn how to make tasty, healthy meals at home during week five. The Eat Right website offers plenty of other ways to celebrate the month.

National Nutrition Month is all about a personal path to better habits, with a “Fuel for the Future” focus on an eco-friendly diet. Eating with sustainability in mind has the lowest impact possible on natural resources and the environment while being financially affordable. We live in a country where snacks and meals are often over-processed, and unhealthy choices are easy. Being more mindful of food origins and transportation emissions can improve a body’s overall wellness and the future of the planet’s air, water, and soil for all.