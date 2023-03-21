National Ag Day On March 21 Gives Us Food For Thought

National Ag Day, celebrated this year on March 21, highlights the different contributions farming and ranching make to daily lives and helps educate the public about where we get our food, fuel, and fiber. Every year, the Agriculture Council of America brings together corporations, universities, federal agencies, and associations across the U.S. to recognize the essential contributions of agriculture.

The day kicks off National Agriculture Week, March 21–27. It emphasizes the importance of cultivating land and raising livestock for the American economy, educates people on the sustainable use of the land, and encourages young people to consider a career in the fields of food and fiber.

Agriculture is responsible for everything we consume and wear every day. Each of the nearly 400,000 farmers in the U.S. feeds more than 165 people. It’s critical to the American and world economies, especially as the demand for food and fiber produced in the U.S. increases.

Photo Courtesy Agriculture Council of America: National Ag Day

Today, American farmers produce 40% of the world’s corn, using a land area that makes up only a fifth of the global corn harvest land.

With just 2% of the U.S. population working as farmers or ranchers, there can easily be a disconnect between those that work the land and consumers. National Ag Day hopes to bridge that gap via information about the land and people that feed this country and millions abroad.

“Throughout the last five decades, agricultural technology has been continuously and dramatically improved and modernized,” said Brian Buhr, dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences at the University of Minnesota. “Increases in both efficiency and sustainability have abounded in everything from machinery and inputs to plant genetics and new crop varieties.”

“As a result, farmers today produce more food on less land using less nutrient inputs,” Buhr continued. “These advances are significant to our work to protect the planet for generations to come as we continue to focus our scientific efforts and research on climate adaptation and mitigation.”

Photo Courtesy Agriculture Council of America: National Ag Day

National Ag Day has a significant educational component, focusing on the sustainable future of the land. It’s critical for farmers — even small landowners — to educate themselves on the type of soil in their region, its nature, and best potential long-term uses.

It’s also important for people to understand how to maintain healthy organic matter in their soil during crop rotations and keep it nutritionally balanced without using pollutants that damage both land and water. Avoiding fertilizers, contaminants, and agrochemicals is vital to healthy soil and water.

Photo Courtesy Agriculture Council of America: National Ag Day

To get involved in National Ag Day, spread the word on social media and share positive agriculture information with your family and community. Be sure to buy locally grown produce at your nearby grocery store or farmer’s market. A better understanding of farmin and sustainable growing methods is critical for a secure food future.

“We will continue to be challenged with finding new, more and better ways to sustainably feed our world’s growing population while providing successful livelihoods for farmers and protecting our environment,” Buhr said.