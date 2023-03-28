Manmade Coral Reef Modules May Help Restore Ocean Ecosystems

Ocean acidification has been on the rise. It’s caused considerable disruption in marine ecosystem health. With coral reefs suffering the most from this process, fish and other marine life have lost many habitats. Scientists may now have a solution. The OceanShot project hopes that manmade coral reef modules off the coast of two Caribbean islands will return reef levels to what we haven’t seen in decades.

Many marine species call the waters near Antigua and Barbados, including various coral. These reefs are more than houses for fish and plant life; they also serve as natural barriers for the islands’ shorelines. Without them, the risk of flooding, storm damage, and land erosion is much higher.

This point is where OceanShot’s new coral reef modules come into play. A tree-like structure crafted with over 2,000 pieces of live coral is set on the ocean floor, hoping that natural coral mating will expand these manufactured reefs into legitimate coral habitats. If the technique works, ocean life benefits greatly, as well as humans. With more natural barriers to waves and storm surges, homes and businesses can set up closer to the ocean.

Photo Courtesy Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network

The modules are products of scientist and marine biologist Dr. Deborah Brosnan and entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria. They cite how critical coral is in fostering ocean biodiversity, which has been dwindling due to the loss of natural reefs. Reefs act as homes for animals like lobsters, sea turtles, and fish. The fishing industry also relies on coastal reefs to fuel global seafood supply chains.

Announced in 2021 by OceanShot, more of these structures will be deployed throughout the year, working alongside the governments of Antigua and Barbados. If successful, the project plans to expand module launch operations in other Caribbean countries and Latin America.

These modules could not have been developed at a more crucial time. Between 2009 and 2018, 14% of the world’s coral reefs were lost to rising sea temperatures and acidification.

That’s a drastic loss, especially when 25% of global sea life uses them as habitats, according to the Global Coral Reef Monitoring Network. Reefs only cover 0.2% of the ocean, yet they serve an essential purpose for people and animals alike.

A natural reef can take over 10 years to restore itself, and experts worry that it will be too long to reverse any further damage to ocean ecosystems. These manmade structures will speed up that process immensely, providing more benefits down the line.

“We now know how to design and build reefs and locate them, so we get maximum benefits for the coast, as well as reviving fisheries and local communities’ blue economy,” Brosnan said.

Photo Courtesy Francesco Ungaro

Similar reef restoration projects are happening in America as well. The University of Miami is working to create a hybrid coral that grows faster than natural reefs. It will take the eggs and sperm of staghorn coral to be fertilized in a lab to develop new strands.

The effort is part of a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The military wants to use these hybrids to bolster natural shoreline defenses against storm surges and erosion. New reefs will also help protect civilian infrastructure. More coral means a stronger shoreline and a return of biodiversity not seen since 2009.