International Women’s Day Spotlights Achievements, Challenges

International Women’s Day — celebrated every March 8 — spotlights women’s social, political, and economic achievements and spreads awareness of the injustices they face worldwide. The day was first celebrated in 1911 and is designed to bring past, present, and future female accomplishments into focus. It’s not related to any group, country, or organization — it’s just about advancing equality, knowledge, and information.

Photo Courtesy International Women’s Day

The 2023 International Women’s Day theme is Embrace Equity, and all participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #EmbraceEquity on social media and blogs. The theme is all about understanding the difference between equity and equality to get the world to talk more honestly about why equal opportunities are no longer enough.

Equality is about giving groups the same opportunities and resources. Equity is the greater understanding that groups may have different circumstances, so options and resources should be adjusted to reach an equal outcome. International Women’s Day asserts that equity is the only sustainable solution and is the best way to address the world’s imbalanced social systems.

Some examples of areas where equity is needed include the workplace, where only 87 women are promoted to management for every 100 men promoted, and politics, where only a quarter of the world’s politicians are women. They are only at the political helm of 28 countries — less than 13% of all nations.

Photo Courtesy International Women’s Day

“When it comes to equity in the workplace, pay is an important place to start,” said Tamara Makoni, founder and CEO of Kazuri Consulting. “Making sure that women and people from other traditionally underrepresented and marginalized backgrounds are not paid less for doing the same work.”

“It’s important to look at your data, and really analyze those figures and see if there are pay gaps. If there are, put in processes and fixes to address this,” Makoni continued.

Video Courtesy Kazuri Consulting

Though Embrace Equity is this year’s theme, the day can be celebrated in a multitude of ways. People should choose the most impactful manner for their objectives and audiences.

The goal is for all people to share stories about women’s achievements and who inspires them, their own experiences with inequity, and even what they are personally doing to help balance gender inequality on social media.

International Women’s Day also encourages sharing books and movies about gender equality with family and friends. Participants may want to host an event, launch a personal or business initiative, or donate to a female-focused charity.

Photo Courtesy International Women’s Day

“The call has never been more necessary or urgent. Women are being hit hard by changing labor markets, especially in the technology sector,” said Shelli Brunswick, COO of Space Foundation. “Women, as well as other underrepresented groups, bring diverse skill sets, viewpoints, and experiences to the workforce. In return, they should receive access, opportunity, and the necessary training to acquire and retain rewarding, well-paying jobs.”

On March 8, people wear purple, white, and green to honor the celebration. Purple signifies dignity and justice, while green is hope and white is purity. International Women’s Day imagines a gender-equal world free of stereotypes, bias, and discrimination. With each supportive step, there’s a collective movement toward embracing that future.