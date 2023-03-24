Explore Iowa’s Expansive Views In Its State Parks System

Heading west from Chicago, through the outer suburbia of western Illinois toward the mighty Mississippi River, it can sometimes feel like leaving a completely different country altogether. When the car crosses the mighty river, the great state of Iowa spreads out before the windshield like a Wyeth painting.

It may not quite feel like the West, but it does feel a bit foreign, wider, and more expansive.

If the eastern U.S. is mostly hustle and bustle with urban sprawls connected by spiderwebs of interstates and highways, Iowa feels like a blank canvas. Leading the way to the American West, the towns and major roadways are sporadic and spread out.

That is not to say it doesn’t have its fair share of hopping city centers. It does!

From Ames to Iowa City to Council Bluffs, the state hustles and bustles with the best of them.

But to see and experience the state is to see and experience a brand new country in cinemascope. It should come as no surprise then that Iowa is littered with amazing destinations for the outdoor lovers and wild at heart.

Below are some can’t-miss spots when visiting the Hawkeye State:

Pikes Peak State Park: The name might turn heads at first. After all, Iowa isn’t exactly known for its overflow of high peaks! But this park, located near McGregor, IA, boasts the titular 500-foot bluff with spectacular views of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and the surrounding valleys. A hot spot for hikers and nature lovers, it offers more than 11 miles of hiking trails in one of the most picturesque destinations in the state. Visitors can camp or stop by the Effigy Mounds National Monument, just a short seven-mile drive to the north. Once there, they can learn about the more than 200 mounds built by the Indigenous Tribes that thrived on this same land. This site ranks near the top of must-sees in the region and can’t be passed by.

Photo Courtesy iowadnr

Wildcat Den State Park: This spot is one of the most photographed places in the state, and one visit will prove why that is! Hiking trails galore run through a stunning array of natural geological formations and oddities surrounded by sandstone bluffs. In addition to hiking and camping, visitors can explore the nearby Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working mill between the Mississippi River to the east and the Rockies to the West. It and the accompanying one-room Melpine schoolhouse give visitors a glimpse into Iowa’s beginnings and the region’s history. This site is a boon for nature and history lovers.

Photo Courtesy iowadnr

Yellow River State Forest: Located in Northeast Iowa, this park offers a little bit of something for every nature enthusiast. The pastoral beauty, jaw-dropping views, beautiful forests, and abundant trout streams make this a must-visit for outdoor-minded travelers. Visitors can explore any of the surrounding almost 9,000 acres of the Yellow River State Forest from Harper’s Ferry, Yellow River, and Paint Rock. They will find areas for hiking, kayaking, fishing, horseback riding, hunting, and nearly anything the mind can imagine doing in the warm embrace of nature found in the forest.