            ADM-Backed Digital Platform Gradable Pitched to 55,000 Farmers

            Bloomberg
            9:00 AM UTC on Aug 16, 2022
            A farmer using a soil probe to check its moisture in a guayule field at farm in Casa Grande, Arizona, U.S., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Federal officials ordered the first-ever water cuts on the Colorado River system that sustains 40 million people. The move will deal a harsh setback to Arizona farmers, who will suffer the largest cuts.

            (Bloomberg) —

            Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. and Farmers Business Network are expanding access to a digital agriculture platform to 55,000 growers, nearly doubling the number of producers since their collaboration was announced eight months ago.

            ADM’s network of farmers across North America will be offered access to FBN’s platform, Gradable, under an agreement to expand availability, according to the firms. Gradable was built to create a direct commercial channel between grain buyers and sellers and allow producers to capture and process their own data on sustainable farming. ADM invested in FBN in November as part of a deal that enabled 30,000 farmers to sell grain to ADM’s network via the platform.

            “We’re excited to work with more farmers to find new opportunities for them to benefit from the production of differentiated, sustainably produced crops,” Greg Morris, president of ADM’s ag services and oilseeds business, said in a Thursday statement.

            FBN Chief Executive Officer Amol Deshpande said the combination of ADM’s scale and expertise with his firm’s technology and ability to measure regenerative farm practices “promises to serve as a catalyst for the development of premium markets that reward farmers for sustainable production,” according to the statement.

            © 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

