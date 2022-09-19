Skip to contents
            A Garden & Health Round-up: Managing Stress￼

            Štefan Štefančík

            With summer winding down and a new school year ramping up, fall can be an exciting time for many households. Changing seasons and new routines shake up lazy summer days, and sometimes, stress can get the best of us amid the transition. Here are ways of busting stress, any time of year.

            We’re All Stressed – Here’s Why, and How to Reduce Yours

            If you catch yourself saying, “I’m so stressed,” a bit more often these days, a great way to make change is to understand the cause.

            Declutter to Destress

            Clear your space, clear your mind. Here’s your motivation to do a little spring (ahem, autumn) cleaning.

            Bake Away Your Stress 

            Time to dust off your rolling pin and feed that sourdough starter! Baking isn’t just a pandemic hobby. It’s an excellent way to channel stress–and get a sweet or savory treat out of the process.

            The Benefits of Staying Organized 

            If decluttering doesn’t do the trick, you can try something a little stronger: Reorganizing.

            1. Self-Care Tips For This Summer 
            And of course, there’s always self-care. Summer may be winding down, but these stress-busting ideas are evergreen.