A Garden & Health Round-up: Managing Stress￼

With summer winding down and a new school year ramping up, fall can be an exciting time for many households. Changing seasons and new routines shake up lazy summer days, and sometimes, stress can get the best of us amid the transition. Here are ways of busting stress, any time of year.

If you catch yourself saying, “I’m so stressed,” a bit more often these days, a great way to make change is to understand the cause.

Clear your space, clear your mind. Here’s your motivation to do a little spring (ahem, autumn) cleaning.

Time to dust off your rolling pin and feed that sourdough starter! Baking isn’t just a pandemic hobby. It’s an excellent way to channel stress–and get a sweet or savory treat out of the process.

If decluttering doesn’t do the trick, you can try something a little stronger: Reorganizing.

And of course, there’s always self-care. Summer may be winding down, but these stress-busting ideas are evergreen.